Cancer Vaccines Market Growing At A CAGR Of 12.6% And To Target $7.30 Billion By 2027
growth of the cancer vaccines market is attributed to rise in number of cancer patients across the globe.
Cancer vaccines distributing and manufacturing companies have been affected to a limited extent due to disrupted supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Allied Market Research, the global cancer vaccine market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research includes changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, key investment pockets, value chain, and competitive scenario. Through tabular and graphical representation, the report offers key insights on different aspects of the market such as current market size and estimations, region-wise analysis, and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has been mentioned in the report to outline competitive intensity. The report is a helpful source of information to unlock potential from emerging countries and expand businesses to gain international presence.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the cancer vaccine market.
The cancer vaccine report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Key determinants of the market-
Rise in prevalence of human papilloma virus (HPV) cancer, increase in administration of prophylactic cancer vaccines, surge in development of new cancer vaccines, and launch and approval of new cancer vaccines propel the global cancer vaccines market. However, high cost and longer timelines required for development of cancer vaccines impede the market growth. On the other hand, high growth prospects in emerging markets are expected to offer innumerable opportunities to the market.
Based on technology, the recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global cancer vaccines market. This is due to increase in utilization of recombinant vaccines, and recombinant cancer vaccine as most efficient alternative to traditional vaccines in the prevention of various human diseases. Furthermore, rise in adoption of these medicines due to rapid elimination of risk of active infection fuels the growth. However, the dendritic cells cancer vaccines segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to easy availability of DC cells for the development of cancer vaccines, as human DCs easily can be produced from monocytes isolated from peripheral blood.
The preventative cancer vaccines segment to lead the trail throughout 2027-
Based on type, the preventative cancer vaccines segment dominated the global cancer vaccines market in 2019, contributing to 89% of the market. This is due to increase in research activities on the potential of preventive cancer vaccines and rise in awareness among people regarding the benefits of the preventive cancer vaccinations. However, the therapeutic cancer vaccines segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. The therapeutic cancer vaccines represent a viable option for active immunotherapy of cancers that aim to cure late stage disease by strengthening the patient's immune system, which drives the segment growth.
North America to held lion's share-
Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cancer vaccines market. This is owing to increase in prevalence of cancer patients, technological advancements in cancer vaccines products, and surge in conduction of clinical trials of new cancer vaccines to eradicate various types of cancers, in this province. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of 15.0 during the study period. This is owing to rise in adoption of cancer vaccines treatment medication, increase in number of cancer patients, and rise in demand for cancer vaccines in Asia-Pacific region.
The Major Key Players Are:
Advaxis Inc., Amgen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation), UbiVac, and Vaccinogen, Inc.
The other key players Are:
Gritstone Oncology, PaxVax Corporation., Bavarian Nordic, Bharat Biotech., VBI Vaccines Inc., Novavax, Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Gamma Vaccines Pty Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Galena Biopharma, Emergent Biosolutions, Prokarium, and ImmunoBiology Ltd.
