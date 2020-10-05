Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach Valuation of $5.81 Billion by 2023
Increase in number of promotional activities carried out by key players has played a major role in the growth of the brain health supplements market.
Benefits of natural memory enhancing supplements, increase in use of memory enhancement supplements among students, and rapid growth of e-commerce have boosted the growth of the global market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
— Mangesh Panhale
According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global brain health supplements market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023. The research helps leading players and startups to devise new strategies based on current market trends and changing dynamics. Competitive landscape is mentioned in the report based on business segments, products portfolio, and strategic moves & developments of leading market players. Detailed segmentation assists in determining growing segments and determining further steps to capitalize on lucrative segments. Regional landscape is helpful in determining opportunities and driving factors of each region and taking further steps.
Growth Drivers and Industry Trends
Global brain health supplements market is divided on the basis of product, application, supplement form, age group, sales channel, and region. The market is segmented into herbal extract, vitamins & minerals, and, natural molecules. The natural molecules segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the market. However, the herbal extracts segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% CAGR through 2023.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4581
On the basis of application, the market is divided into memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety. The memory enhancement segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than one-fifth of the total market. However, the attention & focus segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
Based on supplement form, the market is segmented into tablets, capsules, and others. The capsules segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-fifths of the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis of the Industry
On the basis of age group, the market is bifurcated into children, adults, and elderly. The adults segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the market share. However, the children segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the online stores segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4581
The Major Key Players Are:
Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript, LLC, HVMN Inc., Liquid Health, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Onnit Labs, LLC, KeyView Labs, Inc., Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., and Quincy Bioscience.
Key Findings of The Brain Health Supplements Market:
• The herbal extract segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2023.
• In 2016, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held one-third share of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
• The attention & focus segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brain-health-supplements-market
Similar Reports:
Glucosamine Supplements Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Wellness Supplements Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Healthcare Payer Solution Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn