Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2026 Market Research Report

This report studies the Vacuum Cleaners market, Vacuum Cleaner is a device that uses an air pump, to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes, public areas, as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and models—small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids.

APAC and Europe market for Vacuum Cleaners is forecast to reach US$3129.65 million and US$5138.91 million by 2022, driven by growing emphasis on managing indoor air pollution.

World population is increasing rapidly, a trend that translates into potential growth in demand for household vacuum cleaners, which are electrical devices that create partial vacuum in order to suck dirt and dust from floors and surfaces. Demand for household vacuum cleaner globally can be closely correlated with the increase in population. Growing global population and the ensuing rise in urban settlements brings to fore the need for effective cleaning solutions. Technologically advanced household vacuum cleaners are being perceived as the most convenient and efficient means to obtain desired cleaning results in an era of busy and rapidly changing consumer lifestyles. Growth in the global population is more skewed towards emerging markets, with Asia alone accounting for a majority of the addition. As a result growth remains tilted heavily in favor of emerging regions.

The market for vacuum cleaners is more globalized, as compared to laundry and kitchen appliances. A large number of vacuum cleaners available in the market today are manufactured in low-cost developing nations. Growing affluence of the middle-class population is a major factor encouraging people to invest in advanced home appliances to upgrade their lifestyles. Rising awareness regarding benefits of using vacuum cleaners is influencing households to purchase advanced vacuum cleaners to meet their routine cleaning needs.

The global Vacuum Cleaners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vacuum Cleaners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Cleaners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dyson

Electrolux

Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro)

Miele

Bissell

Nilfisk

Philips

Bosch

SEB

TTI

Sanitaire

Rubbermaid

Panasonic

Numatic

Karcher

Midea

Haier

Goodway

Pacvac

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cord

Cordless

Upright & Handheld

Bagged & Bagless

Robotics

Segment by Application

Residential

Offices

Restaurants

Hotels & Resorts

Supermarkets

Hospitals

Industrial

