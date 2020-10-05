Avaamo Recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in the 2020 Peak Matrix Assessment of IVA Technology Vendors
Avaamo Leadership recognized for having built large libraries of pre-built intents, and helping customers deploy conversational applications cheaper and faster.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversational AI platform Avaamo has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group in their IVA Technology Vendor PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020. The report titled “Intelligent Virtual Agents – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020” appraises 16 Intelligent Virtual Assistant technology vendors from across the globe, and notes that Avaamo is one of the largest players in the market.
The IVA PEAK Matrix Assessment offers a deep dive into key aspects of the IVA technology vendor landscape and is based on Everest Group’s assessment of leading vendors, customer reference checks, and survey data. The research firm uses this information to generate a comprehensive review of each vendor's capabilities, vision, and market impact.
“We are glad to have secured a Leader placement in Everest Group’s 2020 Peak Matrix IVA Assessment,” said Ram Menon, Founder and CEO, Avaamo. “This latest research from Everest Group underlines the value of conversational AI technology in optimizing enterprise workflows to improve the experiences of customers, employees, and partners. For enterprises, AI driven automation is a means to combat business uncertainty at this time, and crucial in maintaining business resilience in the face of the global pandemic crisis.”
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omni-channel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Our patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises across healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today.
