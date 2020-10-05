Eaton Partners Appoints Ophir Shmuel as Co-Head of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Anand Tanna Also Joins as Director Covering Middle Eastern Investors

/EIN News/ -- ROWAYTON, Conn. and LONDON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest private capital placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today named Ophir Shmuel as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). He is based in London, working alongside Steve Eaton, Co-Head of EMEA at Eaton Partners. In addition, Anand Tanna has joined the firm as a Director, focused on Middle Eastern investors, also based in London.



Mr. Shmuel arrives at Eaton Partners after spending more than 13 years at MVision, one of the top European private equity placement agents. He led MVision’s EMEA business for the past several years, overseeing all aspects of distribution, project management, and origination, and helped raise more than $15 billion in primary commitments for private equity funds. Prior to joining MVision, he spent several years at Goldman Sachs, where he led a research team responsible for the analysis of M&A transactions. Mr. Shmuel began his career in the Futures Division at ABN AMRO.

“Ophir's background in private equity is a great complement to our strengths in private credit and real assets in Europe, and we are confident he can be immediately impactful to our origination and distribution efforts as we look to bring on several additional funds for 2021,” said Jeff Eaton, Partner at Eaton Partners.

“I am excited to join Steve as the Co-Head of EMEA,” said Mr. Shmuel. “This is a key area for strategic investments, and we will work together to expand our reach and to better serve our clients.”

Mr. Tanna joins Eaton Partners with more than 16 years of cross-industry experience. Most recently, he was at Greenstone Equity Partners, where he served as a Vice President and Senior Placement Manager. At Greenstone, he was integral in raising capital for U.S. and European private equity and venture capital funds, building relationships with top-tier alternative investment managers, and working with top investors throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council. Before joining Greenstone, he was the Head of Origination and Investments at Santek Family Office. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tanna held positions with Rek-Ore Advisors and ABN AMRO Bank.

“With the existing team and these new hires, the EMEA platform is stronger than it’s ever been at Eaton Partners,” noted Steve Eaton. “We are truly excited about the further growth in market share we plan to achieve going forward.”

Eaton Partners is a truly global placement agent and advisory firm, with offices in major financial centers throughout the United States, Asia, and Europe. The firm has served as placement agent for several successful multi-billion dollar European fundraises in 2020.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners Advisors (HK) Limited is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2020.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

