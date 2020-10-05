Fertility Services Market To See Record Break Revenue $27.15 billion By 2026
Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global fertility services market highlights that the market is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2018, from $27.15 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the fertility services market.
The fertility services report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Prime determinants of growth
Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market. However, lack of effective reimbursement policies and high costs of treatment of ARTs in developing nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in fertility tourism create new opportunities in the market.
The IVF with ICSI segment to continue its dominant position during the forecast period
Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than half of the total share of the global fertility services market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its applicability and utilization in IVF procedures along with high rate of success. The research also analyzes segments including IUI, IVF without ICSI, surrogacy, and others.
The fresh non-donor segment to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2026
Based on end user, the fresh non-donor segment held the highest share in the global fertility services market in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to this segment being the preferred form of cycle and the majorly practiced type among other types. Contrarily, the egg & embryo banking segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in prominence of egg freezing, advantages offered by egg freezing techniques including low stress, less cost, and convenience.
Asia-Pacific to present lucrative opportunities; North America to grow at remarkable CAGR
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, followed by North America, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fertility services market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. in addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in awareness & acceptance for fertility services, low cost procedures, and rise in fertility tourism in the region.
The Major Key Players Are:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, OvaScience Inc., Progyny Inc., and Xytex Cryo International.
The Other Major Key Players Are:
Irvine Scientific, INVO Bioscience, LifeGlobal Group, and IVFtech ApS.
