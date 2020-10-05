Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: President Faure sends message of solidarity to America

Mr. Danny Faure, President of the Republic of Seychelles has conveyed a message of solidarity to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald Trump upon learning that the President and the First Lady have both tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was saddened to learn that Your Excellency and the First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19. On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, I would like to wish Your Excellency and Mrs. Trump a swift and full recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the American people and the Trump family during this incredibly difficult time.

“These are challenging times for our countries and the world but I am confident that we will overcome this if we continue to be united,” concluded President Faure.

