Beacon Smiles Dental is a Top-Rated Dental Clinic in Calgary, AB

Calgary, AB, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary, AB - Members of the Calgary, AB community who are in need of dental care and treatment solutions can get it from Beacon Smiles Dental. The team at Beacon Smiles Dental is made up of dedicated dentists in Calgary who are committed to ensuring that each patient is given the undivided attention and oral healthcare towards maintaining strong and healthy teeth and a bright smile.

Focused on the oral healthcare needs of the members of the community, Beacon Smiles Dental has their dental clinic located in an accessible spot, thus, giving patients a better chance to come into the clinic to get their oral healthcare needs addressed.

The dental clinic is dedicated to improving the oral health and dental experience of patients, and as such, offers a calm and relaxing environment where patient’s oral health needs are addressed using the appropriate dental technologies and comfortable solutions.

Welcoming more members of the community into the dental clinic, Dr. Dhillon from Beacon Smiles Dental said, “Your smile is the most powerful gesture you can share with others. That’s why here at Beacon Smiles Dental, we treat every smile with the utmost importance and care! Our dentist in Calgary, Beacon Smiles Dental, follows the Alberta Dental Fee Guide pricing for all of our services. Beacon Smiles Dental is located in Beacon Hill, Calgary, near the communities of Nolan Hill, Sage Hill, Hamptons, Citadel, and Sherwood.”

Patients who require dental attention can visit the dental clinic knowing that all of their dental care and treatment needs will be addressed under one roof. The dental team at Beacon Smiles Dental offers general dentistry services to all patients who wish to protect their natural teeth from common dental problems. The general dentistry procedures offered at the clinic include routine dental examinations and cleaning to keep the teeth strong and healthy while identifying dental problems at its early stages.

The dental team at Beacon Smiles Dental also offers dental procedures such as implants, root canal therapy, tooth removal services, dental emergencies, TMJ therapy, as well as sedation dentistry.

Patients who are interested in brightening their smile and dental appearance can also take advantage of the cosmetic dental solutions offered at the clinic. Some of the available cosmetic dental procedures include teeth whitening, dental veneers, dental crowns and onlays, dental bridges, and more.

In addition to general and cosmetic services, Beacon Smiles also offers orthodontics. Those who wish to combat orthodontic problems like crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, malocclusions, crossbites, can access the clinic for solutions such as Invisalign, Braces, and Myobrace. Invisalign is an alternative to conventional braces that uses clear aligners to move teeth to their new dentist-directed position. Invisalign treatment is less visible than traditional metal wires used for braces. For children aged 5 to 15, Beacon Smiles Dental provides another orthodontic solution called Myobrace.

Beacon Smiles Dental is located at 12024 Sarcee Trail NW #230, Calgary, AB T3R 0J1, Canada. For any dental solutions you may require, contact their team by calling (403) 262-3130 to schedule an appointment. For additional information regarding their services, send an email to info@beaconsmiles.ca or visit the dental clinic’s website at https://beaconsmiles.ca/.

