Pixelligent Launches PixClear® Titania for Ultra High-Refractive Index Applications

Ground-breaking product enables customers to simultaneously achieve record optical performance and robust mechanical properties

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent, whose PixClear® high-index Designer Compounds™ deliver unparalleled brightness, clarity and operating efficiencies for a broad range of display and optoelectronic applications, today announces the launch of PixClear® Titania products. The PixClear® Titania product line, which has applications for Augmented and Virtual Reality, OLED/QD Displays and Optical Sensors, among others, delivers a refractive index range of 1.85 to 2.0+, with transparencies in excess of 95%, at loadings greater than 80 percent.



“PixClear® Titania represents a new class of ultra-high refractive index materials that enables our customers to simultaneously achieve record optical performance and robust mechanical properties – an impossibility until now. PixClear® Titania will deliver dramatic improvements in device efficiency and performance across a broad array of display devices,” said Serpil Gonen Williams, Pixelligent Chief Technology Officer.

“Over the past two years, customers have been asking us to apply our PixClearProcess® to address the ever-increasing index requirements for waveguides, polymer-based photonics, and diffractive-optical elements, among others, and I’m proud to announce that PixClear® TiO 2 is now available,” said Craig Bandes, President and CEO of Pixelligent. “We’ve identified 23 metal oxides that can be made using our PixClearProcess® and PixClear® Titania now joins Zirconia in our growing Designer Compounds™ family,” added Bandes.

PixClear® Titania is being offered in 10nm and 20nm capped nanocrystals configurations – both in formulations and as dispersions. PixClear® Titania can be applied using industry standard nanoimprint lithography, inkjet and spin coating processes. Pixelligent has published a white paper detailing further technical specifics about our PixClear® Titania. The white paper – along with information about Pixelligent’s other market-leading high-index materials – is available at www.pixelligent.com.

About Pixelligent Technologies, LLC

Pixelligent has reinvented the way composite materials are made by synthetically replicating a broad set of metal oxide materials found in nature. PixClear® Designer Compounds™ deliver a combination of properties, operating efficiencies and never-before-seen performance for Augmented and Virtual Reality, OLED/QD/LED displays, optical sensors, solid-state lighting and energy-related applications. Our proprietary product development and fully scaled manufacturing platform, the PixClearProcess®, enables Pixelligent to engineer PixClear® materials to seamlessly integrate into the most common manufacturing processes, including ink jet, nanoimprint, spin coating, dispensing, slot-dye and photolithography. Our PixClearProcess® utilizes a fraction of the footprint required by traditional chemical companies, and our efficiency-enhancing PixClear® materials can deliver terawatts of energy savings across display and solid- state lighting applications. Please visit us at www.pixelligent.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pixelligent.

CONTACT

Sarah Nicholson

snicholson@Pixelligent.com