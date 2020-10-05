HWPL Interfaith Prayer Meeting Unites Believers in Fervent Prayer to End Suffering from COVID-19

HWPL brings together almost 200 religious leaders and their members to join a virtual prayer meeting to pray for an end of COVID-19 and global peace.

Religious leaders of different denominations gathered their congregations and joined HWPL to “lift up prayers as one” for the end of COVID-19 around the world

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday Oct. 3, 12PM CST, HWPL (Heavenly Culture World Peace and Restoration of Light) of Chicago held their virtual Interfaith Prayer Meeting to bring together Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Christians and Muslims to pray for the end of COVID-19.

The pandemic has inflicted suffering around the world, and one organization is uniting believers of all faiths to pray for its expedient end. HWPL held its Interfaith Prayer Meeting Saturday and over 180 online attendees prayed in their native languages to their deity to help a cure be discovered sooner. They also fervently prayed in unison for leaders in religion, political, medical and science fields to unite and lead with wisdom and compassion.

“In the current situation where the world is suffering from COVID-19, the purpose of this prayer meeting is for religious people to pray as one to overcome this disaster by breaking down the barriers between denominations,” the Moderator said. “Today, through our prayers, petitions, cries, tears, and smiles and through peace, the world that is suffering because of the virus will change.”

Though religions may separate people by languages and customs, faith in a higher power is what united all of them at the Interfaith Prayer Meeting Saturday. Attendees wore masks in solidarity with health workers on the front lines. And HWPL Chicago hopes this meeting will inspire other religious organizations to also hold interfaith meetings to unite people to pray for COVID-19’s end.

The event opened with meditation, where a soothing voice urged listeners to quiet themselves and focus deeply as a Hindu mantra was spoken. A quote from the Bhagavad Gita was read that translated as ‘whenever wherever there is a decline in religious practice, oh Arjun whenever there is a predominant rise of irreligion, at that time I descend myself. To deliver the pious, to annihilate the evil & to establish the (re-establish) the principle of religion.’ (Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 4, Verse 7-8)

The opening of this beautiful virtual event set the tone for a peaceful unification where believers could worship freely, and some could be cleansed by the many prayers lifted. Likewise, the montage of beautiful landscapes and religious monuments around the world set to the soundtrack of Buddhist, Christian and Hindu hymns created a surprising sense of connectedness. Though attendees were alone in their homes across the country, they were united in faith by the sincerity of the Moderator and by the shared impact of the deadly coronavirus plague.

The Moderator led participants in prayer and silent meditation for seven distinctive prayers requested from religious leaders, quoting the Quran, the Bible, Gandhi and Buddha. With humility he said, “We are united first as human beings.” Then attendees prayed each prayer out loud in their native languages.

Together they prayed:

For an end to the coronavirus around the world.

For government and medical personnel who are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That all people and religious leaders would become one through love and pray for the end of coronavirus.

For fellow citizens who are suffering because of the virus, and those who have lost loved ones to the virus.

For the development of an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

A prayer of repentance.

For unity of religions and world peace.



Witnessing a hundred-plus people, their heads bowed wearing surgical masks and praying with a fervent humble heart, to their god for an end to suffering around the world was truly an uplifting sight for attendees. Recounting the Biblical story of Apostle Paul, the Moderator said, “When one of us suffer we all suffer.”

HWPL Chicago is inspiring believers to come together and transcend religion and denomination to work with one heart and help heal the world.



Below are a few of the comments posted by Attendees during the HWPL Interfaith Prayer Meeting Oct. 3, 2020.

Attendee Impacts

“This gathering inspires me to KNOW that the Corona virus will be eliminated in the shortest time possible.”

– Steve Albert

“May the Supreme Spirit’s Power of Grace and Healing help us overcome the Virus pandemic!”

– From mp1desai

“Father God, Creator all things healing Spirit is at work throughout the world right now and perfecting the Lord’s Victory over the corona virus pandemic... Amen”

– From Franck Bullar

“Aum Shanti, Shanti, Shanti Hari Om Tat Sat !”

– From mp1desai

“Let us become peaceful within our self and then world will become peaceful”

– From Sadhuvaswani Temple & Cultural Center

“May Allah take viruses slickness, evil and from all of us, and may Allah we ask you to extend your mercy to all of people...Ammen

– From Sulaiman

“Praying for the Wellbeing of ALL”

– From Guru Nanak, Sikh Faith founder

