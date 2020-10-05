Listen Up. Composer John Fulford is The Sound of Cinematic Sensationalism For Production Music
Celebrated composer of Pre-Cleared and Custom-Made music continues to create sweet sounds from Gainesville, FloridaASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With music that appears in Glee, Breaking Bad, Orange Is the New Black, Catfish, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, NCIS LA, Teen Mom, IT: Chapter 2, and the upcoming feature film "The War With Grandpa" starring Robert DeNiro, John Fulford is a production music creator and TV production dynamo, who remains iconically independent, and much in demand.
As music insiders know, his spectrum of sound provides provocative production to filmed entertainment around the world.
Production music is an evolving cultural record, pushing the boundaries of sound fidelity and quality innovation while chronicling the zeitgeist. An entire industry devoted to creating the songs you hear in moving pictures on TV shows and movies. Production musical artists and their studios license songs whose tracks provide indelible accompaniment to major moving images.
Fulford's music provides emotion, power, clarity, and nuance to cinematic experiences and immersive audio. His musical library includes a wealth of wonder for pre-cleared and custom-made music. Instrumentals for reality, scripted series, and video games are nothing less than a treasure chest of original musicology.
With a library of more than 4,000 tracks across the spheres of Urban, Dramedy, Tension, Rock, and more, Fulford enjoys blanket deals with MTV, VH1, CMT, CBS Sports, Comcast, E!, Style, and so much more.
As Coronavirus created an unprecedented industry shutdown, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer John Fulford relocated from a 13-year stint in Los Angeles to his former home in Gainesville, Florida, home to the University of Florida, where the award-winning artist continues to create chart-toppers on a grand scale. His instrumentation driven tracks provide stick-in-your-head melodies, with tight, powerful harmonies to make up distinctive and dynamic sounds.
Download his new single "For The Weekend" featured in the upcoming Robert DeNiro film "The War With Grandpa" now available on all major platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.
