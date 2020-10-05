AWARD-WINNING COMPOSER SURAAJ PARAB RELEASES HIS SINGLE “SO FAR AWAY”, FEATURING BARITONAL SINGER SANDEEP KULKARNI

After a string of successful releases, Composer Suraaj Parab is back under the spotlight with a new uplifting work amiably filled with regret and hope.

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to his soothing and heartwarming compositions and performing skills, trained pianist and bass player Suraaj Parab has garnered listeners' attention from all over the world.Suraaj grew up listening to artists like Yanni, Yiruma, Richard Clayderman, Alan Silvestri, John Williams, and many more, developing a creative cue that is unique and distinguishable.His compositional richness evokes overwhelming soundscapes and outstanding orchestration, denoting an excellent ability to master the whole spectrum of instrumentations.After releasing two albums and four singles honored by numerous international awards and nominations, the latest from Suraaj Parab is the single "So Far Away," featuring Sandeep Kulkarni.Empowering and powerful, Sandeep vocals is the perfect vessel to venture between the entrancing and dark folds aroused by Suraaj’s music.Tumultuous and anguished, "So Far Away" will give every listener an enchanting listening experience, enhanced by the dramatic power of its lyrics and by the vocal performance of Sandeep, juxtaposed with Parab's composition and orchestration ... a cinematic parable developed between drama and hope, sweetness and bitterness.Sandeep lives in LA, USA and Suraaj lives in Mumbai, India. The whole song has been recorded online through remote sessions. "When we completed the recording for the song, I couldn't believe my ears that Sandeep is singing Opera so gracefully in just a few months," concludes Parab.“So Far Away” is out now on all the major digital platforms. Find your favorite one via https://lnkfi.re/sofaraway To know more about Suraaj Parab, Sandeep Kulkarni, and their music:► Suraaj ParabWebsite - https://www.suraajparab.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/suraajparab Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/suraajparab ► Sandeep KulkarniWebsite - https://www.sandeepkulkarni.com/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/sandykmusic Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/karmikyatra