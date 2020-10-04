Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in the 1800 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:35 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed the location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, 18 year-old Ashaad Turner, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).