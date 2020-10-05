York Public Relations Debuts as First and Only PR Firm Dedicated to Mitigating Crises for Financial Industry
There are nearly 10,000 financial institutions in the U.S. and over 20,000 fintechs globally, yet not a single firm dedicated exclusively to helping them mitigate a crisis. Until now.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this year’s virtual FinTech South 2020 event, York Public Relations announced its official launch as the nation’s only crisis PR firm dedicated to mitigating crises for financial institutions and fintechs.
— Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations
No organization is immune to a crisis and this year has proven so. Emerging threats and an ever-changing media landscape have made it critical to prepare for an emergency. From a surge in COVID-19-related cyberattacks to ongoing scandals proliferated through Twitter, crisis planning is more critical today than ever.
In fact, according to research from Risk Based Security, last year alone saw the highest number of data breaches ever. A staggering 33 percent increase from the previous year, more than 15 billion consumer records were exposed. Additionally, there were over 445 million cyberattacks in just the first quarter of 2020.
Beyond cyber threats, financial services organizations and fintechs face other crises. Since 2008, regulators have imposed more than $253 billion in fines, creating severe strain for many institutions. Workplace harassment claims continue to climb, with more than 140,000 cases reported last year. Moreover, the FBI reports over 5,000 bank robberies per year, with just slightly over half of perpetrators ever being apprehended. Add to this the impact from this year’s coronavirus pandemic, forcing organizations across all industries to reevaluate how they operate as well as reestablish their brands.
“The likeness of a crisis is extremely high for the financial industry, however, few organizations are prepared,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations. “Even more astounding, there are nearly 10,000 financial institutions in the U.S. and over 20,000 fintechs globally – 30,000 individual organizations – yet not a single firm dedicated exclusively to helping them mitigate a crisis. Until now.”
York Public Relations is the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. With a 100% success rate and a keen understanding of the complexities within the industry, it is the only firm with the skills and abilities critical to helping financial institutions and fintechs save and repair their brands. Support ranges from comprehensive Crisis PR, Crisis Preparedness, Crisis Drills, Press Training and Brand Repair. York Public Relations also offers traditional media and public relations support for organizations looking to grow their brands.
“At York Public Relations, we approach every organizational emergency with complete attentiveness balanced with empathetic understanding,” said York. “As the only crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to the financial services industry, we know the industry better than anyone and the unique challenges faced by community banks, credit unions, lenders and fintechs.”
With York Public Relation’s proven process and history of success, its team ensures clients are completely supported, from crisis planning all the way through execution and brand repair. And because the company principals have a thorough understanding of the industry, clients never spend time educating them on their industry.
For more information about services, please contact info@yorkpublicrelations.com or call 1-800-683-7685.
###
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is the nation’s only crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.
Mary York
York Public Relations
+1 800-683-7685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn