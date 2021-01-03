SBA (Small Business Administration) New Construction, Start-Up or Expansions Feasibility Studies - Wert-Berater, Inc.
Wert-Berater, Inc. is the leading provider of Feasibility Studies nationwide for SBA related loan programs.
Feasibility Studies Nationwide”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business owners who are seeking loan guarantees provided by the SBA (Small Business Administration) who have new construction or expansion projects may be required as part of the loan underwriting process to have a feasibility study provided by a nationally recognized and qualified consultant.
The feasibility study must be in compliance with the Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-2000-Title 13§120.160.
Wert-Berater, Inc. has been in business since 1998 and specializes in feasibility studies that comply with SBA requirements. Urban or rural locations and all projects types, Wert-Berater, Inc. has the Experience to serve your feasibility study needs. From car washes, to hotels, assisted living facilities, wedding venues and much more we can provide the necessary feasibility study in a timely manner.
The SBA Compliant Feasibility Study includes the following:
1. Economic Feasibility
2. Market Feasibility
3. Technical Feasibility
4. Financial Feasibility
5. Management Feasibility
Please view our Experience at our website. You can scroll project types, view the map and read summaries about the projects for which Wert-Berater, Inc. has provided more than 2,000 feasibility studies for.
Costs vary based on the complexity of the enterprise. Please phone us at 1.888.661.4449 ext. 7 to discuss your project.
Wert-Berater, Inc. is approved with over 600 commercial banks.
Please view our website at: https://www.wert-berater.com/
