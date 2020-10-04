Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 4th October 2020
Active cases: 1,253 New cases: 4 New tests: 113 Total confirmed: 3,594 Recovered: 2,226 (+0) Deaths: 115 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
