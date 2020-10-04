Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ | OliveOilsLand® - Turkish Olive Oil - The World’s One of The Best Olive Oil Brand

OliveOilsLand® is one of the great name in Olive Oil Exporters. The greater part of the olive oil production lines purchases mass olive oil. Yet, the distinctions in the quality are conspicuous in a few phases. OliveOilsLand OliveOilsLand® - Olive Oil Factory Turkish Olive Oil OliveOilsLand® is one of the great name in Olive Oil Exporters. The greater part of the olive oil production lines purchases mass olive oil. Yet, the distinctions in the quality are conspicuous in a few phases.

TORBALı, İZMIR, TüRKIYE, October 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Types Of Olive Oil That You Should Have In Your CornerWe are living in an era where everyone is following a hectic lifestyle. Amid this situation, it is very difficult to stay physically as well as mentally fit. But, adding Olive Oil to your daily diet can mitigate this problem effectively. Well, we are not beating about the bush. Researchers have found that olive oil has endless health benefits. But, But, is it good to use olive oil of any random brand ? Well, it is not recommended at all and this is why we have come up with a renowned olive oil brand that can deliver you high-quality and pure olive oil.The term, olive oil is inextricably associated with Turkey. It is believed that Turkey is one of the oldest Olive Oil producers. OliveOilsLandis a renowned Turkish olive oil company. It is the first olive oil producer in Turkey and the company has been maintaining the quality of its products for so many years. It is undoubtedly the World’s Best Olive Oil Brand and the secret behind their success is the undisclosed family recipe that they have been following for ages.OliveOilsLand is successfully maintaining the quality of their products in the global market. The company gives importance to four vital factors while packaging olive oil. These are air, heat, water, and moisture. Prevention of all these things can keep the olive oil at its best and therefore, customers will always get high-quality products from this brand.Why You Should Use Olive Oil ?If you want to keep yourself in good shape, you must have olive oil in your daily diet. If you are wondering why you should use Olive Oil, you must go through the following points:• Rich Source Of Healthy Monounsaturated Fats: Olive oil is generally extracted from olives and it is completely natural oil that consists of monounsaturated fat. It is also called oleic acid. Studies have shown that it has the capability to mitigate the inflammation in our bodies. Moreover, it also reduces the risk of cancer.• Contains Antioxidants: We all know the efficiencies of antioxidants. Olive oil consists of a huge amount of antioxidants. Along with it, it has vitamins K and E. Therefore, you will get relief from chronic diseases. It also helps to keep your blood cholesterol under control.Types Of Olive Oil That You Should Have• Organic Olive Oil: Organic Olive Oil is made from Aegean Olives and it is made using traditional methods. OliveOilsLand does not use any kind of chemical fertilizer or pesticides. It is a certified organic product and the company stores it in the glass bottle for preventing light. Therefore, customers always get it in its purest form.• Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Extra Virgin Olive Oil symbolizes beauty and health. The company makes it using the finest olive and so, you will get the taste of originality and purity from this product. In order to maintain the quality, such olive oil is produced from the water of handpicked olives. The acidity level remains 0.8 which makes it more approachable.So, what are you waiting for? Visit OliveOilsLandtoday and grab high-quality olive oil products.Turkish Olive Oil: A Fine Taste of Ancient HeritageThroughout the centuries, the simple taste of a Turkish olive has won much acclaim as a kitchen favourite. Whether they are complementing a dish, enjoyed on their own, or pressed and transformed into rich olive oils, their elegant flavor will always be in high demand among households and restaurants alike, with olive oils being a staple in Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine. Olives, after all, are healthy, plentiful, and versatile. Turkey itself has been cultivating olives since its earliest days, and the fruit has found its way into the heart of the country’s dining habits. Generations of its people have steadily refined the arts and processes to produce the excellent quality found in Turkish olive oils.Centuries of Fine FlavorThousands of years ago, Turkish farmers began growing the first olive pastures in the country’s fertile soil, reaching from the mountains to the Aegean Sea. These pioneers developed several olive growing and olive oil refining techniques that are still in use today. As trade blossomed between Turkey and its neighbors, people from all over Eurasia fell in love with the taste and richness only Turkish Olive Oil and table olives could offer. In fact, in the present day, Turkey is among the world’s most famous olive oil exporters, satisfying a global craving for Zeytin.Exquisite Taste in Every FormAmong the five varieties of Turkish olives are usually harvested, there’s bound to be a variety to suit any taste. There’s the full flavor of Gemlik or Memecik variety olive oils and the briny taste of Memeil table olives. On the other hand, stuffed olives are usually produced from the Domat variety, a larger drupe that can house garnishes like cheese, peppers and nuts. For simple snacking, Celebi table olives are the perfect size for one’s fingers.Ancient agricultural wisdom of the country’s land and olive tree cultivation, synergizing with modern machinery and science, have unlocked a new level of taste and quality for Turkish Olive Oil. All natural and pure, OliveOilsLand’s products are made from the freshest and healthiest olives, grown in the sun-washed pastures of Turkey, and processed into pure, golden liquids in each dark bottle.Essential for Health and the HomeTurkish olive oil is among the healthiest oils to cook with or consume. Unlike the saturated fats found in other oils, which are bad for the human body, your Extra Virgin Olive Oil mostly contains monounsaturated fats that are far less risky to enjoy. Olive oil can be anti-inflammatory thanks to oleic acid, as well as having an abundance of antioxidants and Vitamins E and K; cooks using the classic taste of Turkish Olive Oil to garnish salads, soups, and breads are actually adding a little nutritious boost to their diners. While fats are commonly associated with stroke and heart disease risk, olives, being a component of the healthy Mediterranean diet, are touted as a beneficial food that lowers the risk of both.It’s also good for the tummy in another way, as studies have discovered that the consumption of olive oil reduced the growth of gut bacteria responsible for ulcers and cancer in the stomach.The humble olive drupe stands as one of Turkey’s legacies, a symbol of high quality and exquisite flavor, and one that has stood the test of time. The love for olives is tied to an entire history’s worth of people, not just in Turkey but the entire world. Feasting on a handful of plump, stuffed olives is a humble joy that people along the Mediterranean Coast share. Drizzling Olive Oil on French bread, or a minestrone, or a plate of Kabak Çiçeği Dolması, is an artisanal experience. The taste of Turkish Olive Oil, indeed, will keep being satisfying in any season and in any year.

