No Guarantee Any Covid-19 Vaccine in Development will work: WHO Chief - Let's Up the Ante on Testing until then ...

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Chief

Covid-19 Breath Test using AI Tech

Arie Laor, CEO - Breath of Health

Almost 200 vaccines for Covid-19 are currently in clinical and pre-clinical testing but No Guarantee Any Vaccine in Development will work, says WHO Chief

— Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the top health organisation has no guarantee whether any single Covid-19 vaccine now in development will work. While addressing a virtual press conference, the WHO chief said: "We have no guarantee that any single vaccine now in development will work." "The more candidates we test, the higher the chance we will have of a safe and efficacious vaccine," he added. According to the WHO, almost 200 vaccines for Covid-19 are currently in clinical and pre-clinical testing.

So what does one do in such a predicament? Just Up The Ante of Testing ...

Breath Of Health is a global company, which was created in order to bring back the Biosafety for HumanHealth and Environment in the Post-COVID-19 Era. Breath Of Health was build from a team of experts in its field, using Cutting-edge AI technology and hence can deliver now positive Covid-19 results in less than 60sec only by using The Exhaled Air of a human being.

The company has a unique approach while focussing on Infectious Diseases which are traced using a combination of several chemical markers for defining not just the source of the infection but the present infectious state of the patient too.

Breath of Health specializes in the Diagnosis of Viral and Bacterial Infections using its unique platform
• Calibration to PCR/Serological tests.
• Identification of False Negatives in other methods
• Detection of any Infection
• With the help of An FTIR Spectrophotometer

The company goes further to state that its testing algorithms can provide accuracies of
1. 75% if infection has occurred within 24hrs
2. 85% if infection has occurred within 48hrs
3. 90% if infection has occurred within 72hrs

Why should you use Breath of Health as your Covid19 Diagnostic Partner - The Key Performance Indicators
1. Takes less than a minute.
2. Diagnose Symptomatic and A-Symptomatic patients too
3. Low cost test
4. Contain AI algorithm for maximum accuracy.
5. Open API – connect to any system, Provide reports

Many companies are making international claims of such technologies but only the results will prove that most are not using AI Technologies to trace the chemical marker presence and will eventually fail, hence it is important for Governments and other institutions to conduct their own due diligence before rushing to sign up such much needed technologies to benefit all stake-holders said Rohan F. Britto, Biz Development Consultant for GCC

Breath of Health Key Benefits:
1. Accuracy Expected at 90% better than PCR.
Monitoring multiple variables while Ensuring accurate Diagnostics.

2. Public Assurance
Allows fast testing in public places, helping revive the travel and tourism industry safely yet rapidly.

3. Fast Non Invasive Test
A few seconds results low cost less than $10 (making it cheaper and quicker than any other test available globally)

Breath of Health is open to partners and investors to be part of this revolutionary AI based cloud technology that not only helps detect Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) but also Pneumonia, certain types of Cancers and even The Flu , Get in touch with our frontline member based in Dubai Mr. Rohan F. Britto on rohan@thebrittos.com to explore further.

