NASHVILLE POP ARTIST AND SONGWRITER REMAIN AT NUMBER ONE FOR THE SECOND WEEK!
Nashville hit songwriter, Thornton Cline
Luckie Boy and Thornton Cline are at number one for the second week in a row!
"Cry Myself to Sleep" is so powerful because it is so relatable. When everyone can relate with a song, it is unstoppable.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-two-year old Nashville pop recording artist, Luckie Boy's debut pop song, “Cry Myself to Sleep” remains number one for the second week in a row on the Euro Indie Music Top 100 charts for the week of October 5, 2020. The number one song was written by hit Nashville songwriter, Thornton Cline. The chart is based on radio and TV broadcasts airplay and listener requests from hundreds of stations all over Europe and U. K.
— Musik and Film review
"Cry Myself to Sleep" is so powerful because it is so relatable. Whereas many pop artist’s talk about trivial and often childish things, Luckie Boy’s nocturnal anthem is applicable to the love-lorn teen and the more mature listener alike. When pop songs feel like the soundtrack to young lives they can be popular and powerful forces indeed. When everyone can relate to them they are unstoppable," the music review on the Musikandfilm.com said.
Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville. He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book. Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating. Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded. Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy. The song was picked up by Musik and Film producer and promoter, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, “867-5309” for Tommy Tutone.
The European Indie Top 100 Music chart is broadcasted in over 60 countries each week on the official music show on the European Independent Music Network.
For information, contact Stephen Wrench at Musikandfilm.com
Thornton Cline
Clinetel Music
+1 615-573-4880
