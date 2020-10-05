Everard goes back to the future Oct. 14 with super-exotic 1960s concept cars & sculptural art from Estate of John Bucci

Concept car designer/fabricator John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019) at 1964 New York World’s Fair with his 1962 fiberglass car ‘La Shabbla,’ which thrilled visitors at the Cavalcade of Cars exhibition. Estimate $50,000-$75,000

In 1967, John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019) drove around Italy in his concept car ‘La Trieste,’ attracting mobs of curious, car-crazy citizens. Italian Polizia even pulled him over just to get a closer look at the futuristic vehicle, which was 100%

John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019), Untitled, metal sculpture, 36 x 25 x 6in. Estimate $600-$800