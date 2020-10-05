Everard goes back to the future Oct. 14 with super-exotic 1960s concept cars & sculptural art from Estate of John Bucci
Concept car designer/fabricator John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019) at 1964 New York World’s Fair with his 1962 fiberglass car ‘La Shabbla,’ which thrilled visitors at the Cavalcade of Cars exhibition. Estimate $50,000-$75,000
John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019), ‘La Shabbla,’ concept car created circa 1962, fiberglass body and Fiat chassis with Arbath 750 engine, exhibited at the 1964 New York World’s Fair in the Cavalcade of Custom Cars, 14ft W x 33in H x 63in D. Estimat
In 1967, John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019) drove around Italy in his concept car ‘La Trieste,’ attracting mobs of curious, car-crazy citizens. Italian Polizia even pulled him over just to get a closer look at the futuristic vehicle, which was 100%
John Bucci (Italian/American, 1935-2019), Untitled, metal sculpture, 36 x 25 x 6in. Estimate $600-$800
Space Age vehicle ‘La Shabbla’ created a frenzy at the 1964 NY World’s Fair, while stablemate ‘La Trieste’ stopped traffic when driven around Italy in 1967
Even today, more than half a century after they were fabricated, John Bucci’s unconventional automotive prototypes look futuristic enough to be parked in the Jetsons’ garage. “They are already attracting the interest of both new and long-time fans of avant-garde and automotive art who know and respect the legacy of John Bucci,” said Everard Auctions co-owner Amanda Everard.’’
John Bucci was a dreamer even in his youth. He grew up in Italy, in an area that became part of Yugoslavia after World War II. After immigrating to Chicago in 1959, he worked at Radio Flyer, Zenith and Sun Electric. But his true gift was being able to visualize the fantastical, then create it out of fiberglass. He became renowned for his spectacular replicas of the Trevi Fountain, which he supplied to trade shows and Italian festivals around the country.
Around 1962, Bucci found himself without sufficient funds to buy a car, so he did what came naturally – he made one, a car of the future that he named "La Shabbla," or "Sword." Its futuristic fiberglass body sits on a Fiat chassis with an Arbath 750 engine. It features retractable headlights, a working steering wheel, electrically powered hood cover, oscilloscope, and blue woven leather seats. The car was displayed at the Calvacade of Custom Cars at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City where it was mobbed by fairgoers and even caught the eye of singer Paul Anka, who hopped inside for a photo opportunity.
In as-is condition, La Shabbla is a show car that can run off AC/DC current when in static display mode. On AC current, it can perform limited operations that include opening the hood and extending/retracting the steering wheel and passenger windscreen. The engine turns freely when rotated by hand. The pre-sale estimate is $50,000-$75,000.
La Trieste is believed to have been constructed around a Porsche 356 floor pan and is powered by a Porsche 4-cylinder (1600cc super) engine capable of hitting a top speed of 160 m.p.h. Bucci created it with a five-layer fiberglass body that received five coats of paint. Its windshield and side windows are made of polycarbonate, and the door-locking mechanism appears to be electromagnetic. In 1967, Bucci took it on an extensive tour of Europe, then exhibited it around the Midwestern United States. A May 1972 article in the Chicago Sun-Times Business News section described La Trieste as resembling “a land-bound missile.” It went on to say: “…even if it didn’t run – which it does very well – it would have to be considered somewhat of a milestone in auto styling.” Currently in fair condition with an engine that does not turn, La Trieste will be offered at auction with an $8,000-$12,000 estimate.
Bucci worked from a studio in Chicago and, later, Savannah. His design oeuvre included functional but avant-garde tables, console bases, and freestanding sculptures made from plexiglass, steel, found objects and wood. A curated selection of his original furnishings is entered in the auction with estimates ranging from $120 to $1,500. Each is a unique work of art that may remind some of the 1980s postmodern designs of the Memphis Milano group.
A nearly-3ft-tall fiberglass replica of the head of Michelangelo’s David is estimated at $300-$500. Also noteworthy are Bucci’s scale models, including a pyramid-form nightclub/restaurant complex, $150-$250; an amazing 25- by 24-inch 12-sided house with circular stairs, $100-$150; and three electric concept car models (1 finished and 2 unfinished), $100-$150.
Everard Auctions will present Back to the Future: Concept Cars and Artwork from the Estate of John Bucci in an online-only auction conducted through LiveAuctioneers. Bidding runs now October 14. Gallery preview dates: October 1-2, and 5-6, with mandatory masks and social distancing. For additional information on any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everardandcompany.com. Everard Auctions & Appraisals is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Visit the company’s website at www.everard.com.
View full catalog online at https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/179933_concept-cars-and-art-from-the-john-bucci-estate/ .
