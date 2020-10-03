Board seeks facilities to step-up and serve as polling places on Nov. 3

CRANSTON, RI: The Board of Elections is urging public and private facilities in over a dozen RI communities to step forward and offer their facility to be used as a polling place on Election Day on Nov. 3. Due to Covid-19, many sensitive locations such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior high-rises have declined to serve as polling places on Election Day. This has led to a shortage of available sites to be used as polling places.

Facilities must be accessible to persons with disabilities and large enough to accommodate the amount of voting booths necessary for the voting district. On Election Day, the Board will supply personal protection to election workers and substantial amounts of cleaning supplies. Social distancing guidelines developed in conjunction with the RI Department of Health will be followed at all polling places. After the close polls, workers will ensure the location is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. In many cases, facilities are paid a stipend for providing their facility to serve as a polling place.

It is vital that enough polling places be available on Nov. 3 and the Board is asking local businesses, organizations, and public buildings to step up and assist local election officials with conducting this upcoming election safely and smoothly.

Please see the attached list and contact information for the communities facing a critical shortage of facilities.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov

RI communities facing shortage of polling place facilities:

Central Falls (401)-727-7450 boc@centralfallsri.us

Coventry (401) 822-9150 landerson@coventryri.org

Cumberland (401) 728-2400 ext. 136 sgiovanelli@cumberlandri.org

East Providence (401) 435-7502 lshattuck-moore@cityofeastprov.com

Foster (401) 392-9200 ssprague@townoffoster.com

Jamestown (401) 423-9801 kmontoya@jamestownri.net

Johnston (401) 553-8856 larusso@johnston-ri.us

Middletown (401) 849-5540 wmarshall@middletownri.com

Newport (401) 845-5384 @cityofnewport.com

North Providence (401) 232-0900 ext 230 bocclerk@northprovidenceri.gov

North Smithfield (401) 767-2200 ext 326 lsilvascott@nsmithfieldri.org

Pawtucket (401) 722-1637 x207 kmcgill@pawtucketri.com

Portsmouth (401) 683-3157 jshultz@portsmouthri.com

Providence (401) 421-0495 kplacencia@providenceri.com

Richmond (401) 539-9000 townclerk@richmondri.com

South Kingstown (401) 789-9331 x 1230 sflynn@southkingstownri.com

Tiverton (401) 625-6703 canvassers@tiverton.ri.gov

Warwick (401) 738-2010 dorothy.a.mccarthy@warwickri.com

West Greenwich 401) 392-3800 Ex. 108 okfgrow@aol.com

Woonsocket (401) 767-9221 mnarducci@woonsocketri.org