Legislation Renaming Bridge in Honor of Michael J. Field

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed into law legislation (S.8637a/ A.10703) designating a portion of the state highway system in Nassau County as the "Firefighter/EMT Michael J. Field Memorial Bridge." The new law honors Michael J. Field, a member of the Valley Stream Fire Department EMS since 1987 who passed away at the age of 59 after contracting COVID-19 from a patient he was transporting.

Prior to his work with the Valley Stream Fire Department, Mr. Field was an emergency medical technician for the New York City Fire Department, where he assisted with emergency response during and in the aftermath of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The designated portion of the highway encompasses the Bridge on Corona Avenue in the Town of Hempstead that crosses the Southern State Parkway.

"Michael Field's life was defined by public service and a selfless commitment to helping others, and New York will never forget his sacrifice," Governor Cuomo said. "His heroism saved lives and helped New York beat back COVID-19, and the entire family of New York owes him our eternal gratitude and thanks."

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Dedicated first responders like Michael Field were on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 from the beginning, putting themselves at risk to help keep the rest of us safe. The Department of Transportation is honored to be a part of this fitting tribute to Michael, whose commitment and dedication to public service and his community exemplify the best of New York and remind us that we are all in this together."

Senator Todd Kaminsky said, "Michael Field gave his life for our community and it was my honor to sponsor the bill naming the Michael Field Memorial Bridge over the Southern State Parkway at Exit 15 in his memory. Thank you to Governor Cuomo for signing my bill renaming the bridge, helping shine a light on our great first responders, and creating a symbol of inspiration for generations to come."

Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages said, "The community of Valley Stream will always be grateful for the service and commitment of firefighter Michael J. Field, and as such, we are proud to honor his memory by memorializing his name on the bridge located at the Corona Avenue exit of the Southern State Parkway. Michael leaves a legacy of dedication to public service. This plaque will serve as an inspirational reminder for generations to come. May he rest in peace."