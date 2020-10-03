First-Ever Superhero Rap Artist Releases Hilarious Video For Debut Single ‘Superhoe’ Just In Time For Halloween

Hottest Rapper In The Multiverse - Superhoe! Party at Superhoe's

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFirst-Ever Superhero Rap Artist Releases Hilarious Video For Debut Single ‘The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ Just In Time For HalloweenWATCH HERE:LISTEN HERE:Critical Praise For Superhoe:“Visually incredible and blessed with endless nostalgia-fueled fun, Superhoe’s music video is destined to become a viral hit.”– True Tale Productions, Winner Of Two Daytime Emmy Awards“...lyrics would make Stan Lee proud. Fanboys and girls are going to love it.”– Upon Design, Creative Agency For CBS, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon“Everything about this song feels grand. It could soundtrack a strip club and comic book convention with equal precision. Undeniably a hip-hop masterpiece.”– Miami-Dade Underground RadioMiami Beach, Florida (October 1, 2020) – Available now on all major streaming services, the amazing debut single and accompanying video for ‘The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ by one of the most exciting new artists in all of hip-hop, Superhoe.The Miami Beach-based rapper is the ultimate symbol of confidence and charisma. Flaunting a provocative rap style, sparkling risqué costume, and trademark sense of humor, Superhoe is a hero out to save the world with foul-mouthed energy and a sexually dominant delivery."Hip-hop artists and superheroes have more in common than you might expect," says Superhoe's manager, Alex Miranda. "It's all about building a larger than life persona and entertaining people."About The Song:A celebration of the perverted secret identities of pop culture’s most well-known superheroes, cartoon characters, and legends, the spectacular new single ‘The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ is a rowdy Halloween anthem encouraging all people to be unapologetic with their sexuality and love their inner hoe.Inspired by Funkdoobiest‘s 1995 song ‘Superhoes,’ the track showcases infectious lyrics over hard-hitting hi-hats, heavy bass and boasts a highly quotable chorus belted out by Superhoe. Her signature trap sound is already receiving worldwide play and is bound to be compared to the current crop of powerhouse femcees Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.About The Video:‘The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ arrives alongside an iconic music video made by Upon Design, who's produced imaginative content for top media companies such as CBS, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon. Premiering exclusively on YouTube, the wild, new visual features hysterical appearances by everyone from Spider-Man and Wonder Woman, to Mickey Mouse and Cinderella - even the 1989 Batmobile shows up! The fierce Superhoe is seen delivering sultry dance moves inside her colorful secret hideout whose front door is a pulsating multidimensional portal.With her debut release, Superhoe will undoubtedly impress fans and critics alike, and with new music coming soon, she’s destined to become an internet superhero.One of the first questions asked by many prospective Superhoe fans — or Hoes, as they are so lovingly called — is where exactly Superhoe comes from.About Superhoe:Raised on the seductive island of Miami Beach, enterprising stripper Hollie Ween’s life was forever changed when she blessed an ancient wizard a mind-blowing lap dance on Halloween night. The drunken sorcerer was so pleased, he gifted Hollie with a magic gold amulet and instructed her to say the name 'Superhoe.' Hollie was struck by a sudden bolt of freak energy and transformed into the Hottest Rapper In The Multiverse—Superhoe! In her magically empowered form, Superhoe is virtually indestructible, able to fly and can generate magic spells that enhance desire and sexual pleasure. With her new superpowers, Hollie's entrepreneurial mind went into overdrive.Superheroes can’t fight crime and save lives around the clock. Sometimes they need a place to go to get away from it all, a place where they can relax and do the things they want to do. In the entire Multiverse, that place is the secret hideout Superhoe's. An ultra-exclusive lounge and high-energy nightclub, Superhoe's lavish decor, dynamic lighting, and striking architecture, offers its guests a hedonistic entertainment experience unsurpassed in this universe or beyond.Watch ‘The Official Adventures of Superhoe’ and stay tuned for more from Superhoe!Keep Up With Superhoe:Official Music VideoWebsiteFacebookTwitterInstagramTikTokYouTubeSoundCloudPress Photos:Superhoe PhotosCover ArtworkMedia Or Partnership Opportunities With SuperhoeAlex MirandaUpon Designsuperhoe.email@gmail.com

