HealthyLife.net Radio Celebrates 19th Anniversary by Launching Positive Talk Podcast Network
HealthyLife.net Radio extends its reach with over 2,400 talk programs on a new site where people and podcasts unite - HRNradio.com.
It is scientifically proven staying positive improves health and well-being, but these days there are few places where people can get away from negativity”MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, US, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthyLife.net Radio Network (http://www.healthylife.net), in celebration of its 19th anniversary, extends the reach of its positive programs by launching HRNradio.com (https://www.hrnradio.com). Designed to be the place where positive people and podcasts unite, over 2,400 timeless, entertaining talk programs were curated from HealthyLife.net Radio's cadre of seasoned hosts like Dr. Bernie Siegel, Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland and more.
— Linda Mackenzie Founder/GM
HRNradio.com's lineup includes positive talk on:
• Society & Culture - food, music and eclectic talk
• Health - uncensored natural health information
• Business & Community - proven methods for success and fellowship
• Lifestyle - the 'how' to master a positive life
• Inspiration & Motivation - encouraging lasting positive change
• Spirituality & The Intuitive Arts - enlightenment and the paranormal
Filled with facts and fascinating stories subscription subscribers can browse through the positive shows or search by genre, host, guest or even by topic. The completely ad-free shows will immediately pop up and be ready to enjoy. Plus on average, 75+ podcasts will be added every month... along with some new hosts.
Designed to complement the HealthyLife.net 24/7 Live Radio Network -- listeners will still be able to hear three months of podcast programs with ads for free and the LIVE 24/7 audio feed is available from both sites, HealthyLife.net and HRNradio.com, as well as, HRNpodcasts.com.
“It is scientifically proven staying positive improves health and well-being, but these days there are few places where people can get away from negativity," says Linda Mackenzie Founder/GM of HealthyLife.net and HRNradio.com. "Since 2002, our exclusive programs have been vetted and are fully aligned in providing real facts, without manufacturing fear to serve the greater good of humanity. My goal is to support our loyal listeners and expand out to those who need and crave positive programs to uplift and enlighten them through this pandemic and beyond. Now instead of searching for positive podcasts people have one unique place to get them."
Subscribers have several monthly membership choices: FREE with ads and Ad-Free: Silver: $9.99 (1 month); Gold: $7.99 (3 months) or Diamond: $4.99 (12 months), with perks for quarterly and annual subscriptions.
About HealthyLife.net/HRNradio.com
A pioneer in Internet broadcasting, since October 2, 2002 HealthyLife.net Radio Network has provided all positive talk radio live, on-demand and podcast programs with over 40 hosts to 135 countries on over 65 syndicated/simulcast channels.
