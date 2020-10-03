Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20304237

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2020 @ 1910 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 2, Montpelier

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Dan Hanson

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Barre, VT

AGE: 50

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/02/2020 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 89 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on I-89. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers at a high rate of speed on I-89 and displayed negligent operation before turning off I-89 on Exit 8. The vehicle continued to display erratic and negligent operation while attempting to elude Troopers on VT RT 2 before coming to a stop. The operator was identified as Dan Hanson, investigation revealed Hanson had a criminally suspended license. Hanson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. He was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility.

LODGED: Northwestern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 / 1230 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191