Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,381 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20304237

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer  

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2020 @ 1910 hours 

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 2, Montpelier 

 

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Dan Hanson 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Barre, VT

AGE: 50

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/02/2020 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 89 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on I-89. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers at a high rate of speed on I-89 and displayed negligent operation before turning off I-89 on Exit 8. The vehicle continued to display erratic and negligent operation while attempting to elude Troopers on VT RT 2 before coming to a stop. The operator was identified as Dan Hanson, investigation revealed Hanson had a criminally suspended license. Hanson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. He was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED: Northwestern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 / 1230 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.