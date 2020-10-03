Middlesex Barracks / Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed
CASE#: 20304237
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2020 @ 1910 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 2, Montpelier
VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, Grossly Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Dan Hanson
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Barre, VT
AGE: 50
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/02/2020 at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 89 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on I-89. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers at a high rate of speed on I-89 and displayed negligent operation before turning off I-89 on Exit 8. The vehicle continued to display erratic and negligent operation while attempting to elude Troopers on VT RT 2 before coming to a stop. The operator was identified as Dan Hanson, investigation revealed Hanson had a criminally suspended license. Hanson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. He was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court and lodged at Northwestern State Correctional Facility.
LODGED: Northwestern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 / 1230 hours
