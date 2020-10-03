I-15 Nightly Lane Restrictions October 4-9 in South Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime lane and shoulder closures along Interstate 15 at Starr Avenue and St. Rose Parkway in Clark County. The temporary restrictions are needed for geotechnical testing and exploratory boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore, Mojave Drilling and Cascade Drilling are the contractors.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (October 4-5) • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 4, until 5:30 a.m., October 5, in Clark County. • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along southbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 4, until 5:30 a.m., October 5, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (October 5-6) • The left two travel lanes will be closed along westbound Starr Avenue at Interstate 15 from 9 p.m., October 5, until 5:30 a.m., October 6, in Clark County. • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 5, until 5:30 a.m., October 6, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (October 6-7) • The left two travel lanes will be closed along westbound Starr Avenue at Interstate 15 from 9 p.m., October 6, until 5:30 a.m., October 7, in Clark County. • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 6, until 5:30 a.m., October 7, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (October 7-8) • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 7, until 5:30 a.m., October 8, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (October 8-9) • The left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 at St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 8, until 5:30 a.m., October 9, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

