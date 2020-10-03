Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shoreline Repaie work on Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa begins Monday, Oct. 5

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the northbound lane on Kamehameha Highway will be closed from Kualoa Regional Park to Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday Oct. 5, 2020, through Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for shoreline repair work on the makai shoulder lane. Motorists will be contraflowed in the southbound lane and flaggers will be stationed at each end of the closure to direct traffic.

The shoulder repair work will reset the shoreline protection measures following the high surf season. Work has been scheduled over the next two weeks, on Monday through Friday, with extended working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. The extended schedule will allow construction to complete work in two weeks as opposed to three weeks, during the stay at home order. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with traffic control and safety procedures and first responders and emergency vehicles will be let through the work zone.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

