Nighttime closure and detour of northbound I-5 in Chehalis, Oct. 5-6

Celeste Dimichina, communications, 360-905-2057

Work begins to replace the 13th Street overpass, damaged in 2019 by over-sized load

CHEHALIS – Nighttime travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 in Chehalis should plan for a nighttime detour, Oct. 5-6.

On Monday night, Oct. 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor Farline Bridge, Inc. will close all lanes of northbound I-5 and detour traffic using the 13th Street off- and on-ramps. During the closure, crews will remove the damaged northbound span of the bridge and begin work to replace it with a new, taller structure.

“Because each bridge repair is unique, it requires careful coordination and planning, especially when the bridge spans the interstate,” said WSDOT project engineer, Colin Newell. “Having a good detour in place ensures the safety of our crews and reduces travel delays.”

On Oct. 5, 2019, an over-sized load hit the northbound span of the 13th Street bridge, causing significant structural damage. The new, taller replacement will increase clearance underneath, reducing the potential for future damage from over-height loads.

Closure details

Monday night, Oct. 5, to Tuesday morning, Oct. 6 At 8 p.m. crews will detour all lanes of northbound I-5 at the 13th Street overpass to the 13th Street off- and on-ramps to bypass the closure. All lanes of northbound I-5 will be reopened by 5 a.m.

At 8 p.m. crews will detour all lanes of northbound I-5 at the 13th Street overpass to the 13th Street off- and on-ramps to bypass the closure. All lanes of northbound I-5 will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 until further notice: At 10 a.m., the 13th Street overpass will close for the duration of the project.

At 10 a.m., the 13th Street overpass will close for the duration of the project. Note: During the bridge closure, travelers will need to use an alternate route.

In late October, crews will fully close northbound I-5 to set the bridge girders for the new overpass.

This $1 million project is scheduled for completion in winter 2020.