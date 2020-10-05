Opry Legend Jeannie Seely to receive Bill Anderson Icon Award

Grand Ole Opry Legend Grand Ole Opry Legend

Love from Music City Gala to Honor Opry Legend Jeannie Seely with the Bill Anderson Icon Award oct 29th in Nashville

We are thrilled to give the Bill Anderson Icon Award this year to Jeannie Seely at this years LFMC Gala this will help us help military vets, foster kids and orphans in need ” — Shanda Tripp, Founder of Love From Music City