New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing peace by use of telephone/ Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/18/20, 2042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Disturbing peace by use of telephone

-Stalking

ACCUSED: Ralph P. Bolletino

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tamaqua, PA

VICTIM: Raymond Germain

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/18/20 at approximately 2042 hours, Troopers responded to a threatening complaint in the Town of Bristol. In the following weeks investigation revealed Ralph P. Bolletino (58) of Tamaqua, PA was stalking and threatening Raymond Germain (45) of Bristol, VT over the phone. Bolletino was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.