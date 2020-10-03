New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing peace by use of telephone/ Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/18/20, 2042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Disturbing peace by use of telephone
-Stalking
ACCUSED: Ralph P. Bolletino
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tamaqua, PA
VICTIM: Raymond Germain
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/18/20 at approximately 2042 hours, Troopers responded to a threatening complaint in the Town of Bristol. In the following weeks investigation revealed Ralph P. Bolletino (58) of Tamaqua, PA was stalking and threatening Raymond Germain (45) of Bristol, VT over the phone. Bolletino was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.