Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,391 in the last 365 days.

Short-term lane closures planned Oct. 3-4 on Hwy 61 and ramps near Red Wing Bridge site (Oct. 2, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. — Motorists at the Red Wing Bridge will encounter lane closures Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 3-4) as construction crews continue to work to wrap up the project , according to the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation.

Lane closures will be in place both days at locations on Hwy 61 near the bridge and on the ramps at the new bridge while construction work takes place. They aren’t likely to cause any significant traffic delays.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

The new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor opened to traffic on Nov. 22, 2019. Construction work has continued on the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge is completed. Zenith Tech, Inc., of Waukesha, Wis., is the prime contractor.

The $63.4 million Hwy 63 bridge construction project includes building a new bridge to replace the Hwy 63 bridge, replacing the slip ramp over Hwy 61, reconstructing approach roads in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Learn more or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project web site mndot.gov/d6/projects/redwing-bridge or a follow the Facebook project page facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject. For traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Short-term lane closures planned Oct. 3-4 on Hwy 61 and ramps near Red Wing Bridge site (Oct. 2, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.