The GEANCO Foundation Announces Star-Studded "Unbreakable Joy" Virtual Gala for Africa

UNBREAKABLE JOY - GEANCO's Virtual Gala for Africa

Gala will feature Andrew Garfield, David Oyelowo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Whitney Cummings, Kevin Olusola & Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GEANCO Foundation will hold its inaugural UNBREAKABLE JOY virtual gala to fund its emergency COVID-19 initiatives and health and education programs in Nigeria. This special event will feature exciting celebrity appearances and unforgettable musical performances, as well as inspiring videos of GEANCO’s on-the-ground work in Africa.

Debuting on the heels of the global "International Day of the Girl", this special event will highlight how GEANCO supports and empowers girls in Africa's most populous country.

Celebrity guests include Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spiderman), Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (Selma), Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange), and comedian and podcaster Whitney Cummings. Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) and Grammy-winner Kevin Olusola of the vocal group Pentatonix will give stirring performances.

The UNBREAKABLE JOY virtual gala is free to view. It will debut online at www.GEANCO.org on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST. It will then be available on-demand on YouTube.

“We are excited to gather our worldwide family of donors and supporters together in this unique way,” said Afam Onyema, GEANCO’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Now more than ever, we need to encourage and inspire even more people to support our urgently-needed work in Nigeria.”

“It is an honor to headline this special event with my talented, kindhearted friends,” said David Oyelowo. “I hope our Gala will serve as a source of hope, inspiration, and shared purpose during these deeply challenging times.”

The UNBREAKABLE JOY virtual gala Creative Partner is Misfit. Its Media Partner is Amplify Africa. The Gala is sponsored by Netflix and the Zegar Family Fund. Please visit www.GEANCO.org to learn more and to register for free.

About The GEANCO Foundation

An LA-based nonprofit, GEANCO saves and transforms lives in Africa. It organizes surgical missions and advances maternal and infant health in Nigeria. GEANCO also donates essential resources to schools, and its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls provides comprehensive academic and social support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria.

Through its emergency COVID-19 initiatives, GEANCO provides heroic nurses and midwives on the frontlines with tens of thousands of face masks, gloves, soap, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and hand-wash buckets. The Foundation also trains them on how to protect themselves, their pregnant patients, and newly delivered babies from the virus. Concerned about impoverished youth quarantined in their villages with no means of mental stimulation – no smartphones, no computers, no access to school lessons or reading materials, GEANCO donates hundreds of tablets preloaded with educational software and West African books to students all across Nigeria. GEANCO’s supporters include Oprah Winfrey, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jimmy Kimmel, Charlize Theron, Daisy Ridley, Rachel Brosnahan, Bryan Cranston, Thandie Newton and Zoe Saldana.

