Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Louisiana Gets Compensated If He Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy

"We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Louisiana gets compensated if they also had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy.” — Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer advocate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed and we recommend the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Louisiana gets compensated if they also had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy and or post navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. The typical person the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982 on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.

""We know that many Navy Veterans with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service will not pursue compensation because they concerned about the Coronavirus-because they do not want to expose themselves or family to new people they do not know-such as lawyers. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have developed a unique process to make certain their clients are always safe, and face to face contact is limited. Most Navy Veterans who decades ago had asbestos exposure and who now have lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this person sounds like your husband or dad--please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian worker at Fort Polk, workers at one of Louisiana’s numerous power plants, shipyard workers in New Orleans or along the gulf coast, workers at one of Louisiana’s numerous oil refineries, chemical plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, welders, insulators, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.