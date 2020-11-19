"We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to law firm for a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer anywhere in Texas---if he also had exposure to asbestos in the navy.” — Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We recommend the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the go to law firm for a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer anywhere in Texas---if he also had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, on a submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The Veteran like this----the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are trying to identify is over 60 years old and he served in the navy before 1982. It does not matter if he smoked cigarettes or not. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime.

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is Texas based, they have been helping people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. If you are the wife or immediate family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you are certain he had heavy asbestos exposure in the navy or post navy-please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Arlington or anywhere in Texas. https://Texas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Ford Hood, Fort Bliss or Lakeland Air Force Base, a power plant worker at one of Texas’s dozens of nuclear or conventional power plants, a oil refinery worker at one of Texas’s numerous oil refineries, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, shipyard workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.