Andrea Ashby, director
NCDA&CS Public Affairs
919-707-3004
Troxler to provide update and tour
of Agricultural Sciences Center Tuesday
WHO/WHAT:
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will provide an update on the Agricultural Sciences Center, which is nearing its completion date. The update will include how this facility will support agriculture in North Carolina. Media will have an opportunity to tour the facility.
Other speakers include:
Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs
Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response
Mary Walker, EPA Region 4 Administrator
U.S. Congressman David Rouzer
U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy
N.C. Senator Brent Jackson
N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon
Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President & CEO
Kristen Hess, CEO of HH Architecture
David Philyaw, co-president, TA Loving
WHEN:
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Media Tour begins at 10:15 a.m.
Press Conference starts at 11 a.m.
WHERE:
4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Enter through Gate 3
The press conference will take place at the entrance of the Agricultural Sciences Center. The media tour will include access to the state-of-the-art lab facilities and office space.
MORE INFO:
The Agricultural Sciences Center will replace five facilities used by the department’s Food and Drug Protection, Standards, Structural Pest Control and Pesticides, and Veterinary divisions. The labs in the facility conduct tests pertaining to food safety, animal disease diagnosis, weights and measures calibration, and motor fuel quality. The lab represents the largest building project undertaken by the NCDA&CS.
