FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, OCT. 2, 2020 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004 Troxler to provide update and tour of Agricultural Sciences Center Tuesday WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will provide an update on the Agricultural Sciences Center, which is nearing its completion date. The update will include how this facility will support agriculture in North Carolina. Media will have an opportunity to tour the facility. Other speakers include: Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response

Mary Walker, EPA Region 4 Administrator

U.S. Congressman David Rouzer

U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy

N.C. Senator Brent Jackson

N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon

Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President & CEO

Kristen Hess, CEO of HH Architecture

David Philyaw, co-president, TA Loving WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Media Tour begins at 10:15 a.m. Press Conference starts at 11 a.m. WHERE: 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 Enter through Gate 3 The press conference will take place at the entrance of the Agricultural Sciences Center. The media tour will include access to the state-of-the-art lab facilities and office space. MORE INFO: The Agricultural Sciences Center will replace five facilities used by the department’s Food and Drug Protection, Standards, Structural Pest Control and Pesticides, and Veterinary divisions. The labs in the facility conduct tests pertaining to food safety, animal disease diagnosis, weights and measures calibration, and motor fuel quality. The lab represents the largest building project undertaken by the NCDA&CS. -hso