Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Mississippi who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran in Mississippi with lung cancer-who also had asbestos exposure the Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's top priority is doing everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer gets compensated-if he had heavy asbestos exposure in the navy in the 1960s and or 1970s. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Mississippi the Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran who decades ago had asbestos exposure and who now lung cancer please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If you are a member of the VFW or American Legion in Mississippi and the Navy Veteran who has lung cancer-and asbestos exposure in the service is your friend-or fellow member please ask him or his family to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Most people like this do not know the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too-as the lawyers at Karst von Oiste are always happy to discuss." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https:// Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.