State disciplines health care providers-R20-25

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In August 2020 the Social Worker Program charged independent clinical social worker Mark N. Hoffman (LW00009384) with unprofessional conduct. Hoffman allegedly developed a friendship and sexual relationship with a client. After the client asked Hoffman to stop contacting her, charges say, Hoffman continued to email her, made social media posts related to her, and sent her gifts and personal items. Charges further state Chelan County District Court issued a protection-harassment order after finding Hoffman unlawfully harassed the client.

Clallam County

In July 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Justin Howie Hill (CO60172154).

Cowlitz County

In July 2020 the secretary of health denied a certified medical assistant credential to Jeannine Marie Hajek (CM60443350). In 2015 Hajek was convicted of driving under the influence. That same year Hajek received deferred prosecution on a second driving under the influence charge, and on a hit-and-run – unattended charge. Hajek didn’t supply proof of having fulfilled a requirement to undergo a substance use evaluation.

Douglas County

In July 2020 the Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Program entered an agreement with emergency medical technician Leilani Rae DiPaula (ES60505703) that requires DiPaula to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. While responding to an emergency call, DiPaula stole a patient’s prescription for Oxycodone.

King County

In August 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program charged mental health counselor Majid Azzedine (LH00005580) with unprofessional conduct. Azzedine allegedly didn’t supply proof of having completed required continuing education.

In August 2020 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary technician Cassandra Brittany Dragon (AT60591420) with unprofessional conduct. Dragon allegedly didn’t complete required continuing education.

In August 2020 the Veterinary Board charged veterinary technician Audrey Heather Forth (AT00002371) with unprofessional conduct. Forth allegedly presented a dog owner with a treatment plan without consulting a supervising veterinarian.

In July 2020 the secretary of health denied a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Delaney Savile Bateman (CO61048113). In 2013 Bateman was convicted in Colorado of possession of controlled substance. In 2017 Bateman was convicted of reckless driving. In 2019 Bateman was convicted of third-degree theft.

In August 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted a home care aide credential to SasSheen Runningwater Matta (HM60944518) and ordered Matta to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2010 Matta was convicted of third-degree theft. In 2011 Matta was convicted of two counts of theft. In 2012 Matta was convicted of three counts of third-degree theft. In 2013 Matta was convicted of third-degree theft. In 2014 Matta was convicted of possession of a controlled substance. In 2015 Matta was convicted of second-degree theft, and of third-degree theft. In 2017 Matta was convicted of criminal solicitation-misdemeanor.

In August 2020 the Massage Therapy Program charged massage therapist John Ammon Gunn (MA00022232) with unprofessional conduct. Gunn allegedly touched and viewed a client improperly, and spoke to the client improperly.

Pierce County

In August 2020 the Massage Therapy Program charged massage therapist Zhe Hu (MA60670168) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Hu was convicted of third-degree assault – domestic violence.

In July 2020 the Pharmacy Commission denied a pharmacy assistant credential to Jennifer Jan Smith (VB61014916). In 2006 Smith was convicted in Texas of possession of a controlled substance. Smith didn’t supply proof of having fulfilled a requirement to undergo a substance use evaluation.

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the Osteopathic Board filed an amended statement of charges against osteopathic physician Dennis Steven Mann (OP00000949) to add allegations that Mann’s treatment of two additional patients allegedly fell below the standard of care. The original statement of charges referred to four patients.

Spokane County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Alicia Marie Cassabian (LP60266523) with unprofessional conduct. Multiple times, according to charges, Cassabian didn’t account for controlled substances.

Thurston County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission denied the application of registered nurse Katrina Leanne Vatulko (RN60330799) to reactivate her license. In 2019 Vatulko applied to reactivate her license, which expired in 2016. On her application, according to charges, Vatulko disclosed having used methamphetamines and heroin between 2015 and 2017, and disclosed an arrest history. In 2016 Vatulko was convicted of reckless driving.

Whatcom County

In August 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Robyn N. Eldridge (RN00136720).

In August 2020 the secretary of health ended probation for agency-affiliated counselor Talor Marie Kebel (CG60772474).

Out of State

Alabama: In August 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner credentials of Elihue Kimble Holcomb (RN60637387, AP60637602).

Oregon: In August 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Jason Pierce that requires Pierce to cease and desist from practicing without a license as an emergency medical technician. While working as a first-aid provider, Pierce used equipment that falls within the scope of an emergency medical technician.