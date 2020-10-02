MDC Cape Nature Center to host Oct. 8 recycled paper bead art event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Those interested in reducing, recycling and repurposing through creativity are encouraged to attend a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) free program “Nature Art: Recycled Paper Bead Art” on Oct. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center.

The upcoming holidays will offer the opportunity for you to practice sustainability and to help calm some of the “chaos” by exploring one of many ways to reuse magazines.

At this program, previous issues of Missouri Conservationist magazines will be transformed into colorful beads, which can then be crafted into bracelets or necklaces for the holiday season. The unused magazines will be recycled.

Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174538.

“We are starting to think about the holidays already,” said MDC Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager and program instructor Jamie Koehler. “It will be the time of year we create the most waste. We hope to make this holiday season more sustainable. These are practices we all need to be using in our homes and workplaces. Our magazine is just amazing with some nationally recognized photography. Those colorful photos will make some beautiful beads. This is one gift that you can make yourself and reduce waste.”

Masks are required, and participants are to social distance during the program. Each participant will have their own materials and tools to reduce contact.

To ensure the safety of all, this program requires participants – limited to age 12 and older -- to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Assistant Cape Girardeau Nature Center Manager Jamie Koehler at Jamie.Koehler@mdc.mo.gov.

More information about other upcoming activities at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center can also be obtained by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

If you are having difficulty registering online, you can contact the phone registration vendor at 1.888.283.0364. Event call center hours are M-F 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. This phone number is for event registration only.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.