Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported September 30, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Joseph Felix (age 41) East Providence, RI P1-2020-2817A

On September 30, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Joseph Felix with one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Cranston sometime between April 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 21, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Brian Silva (age 32) Warwick, RI P1-2020-2818A

On September 30, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brian Silva with one count of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, and one count of simple assault and battery.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime between June 30, 2016 and June 30, 2018. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 21, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Paul Raposo (age 26) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-2823AG

On September 30, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Paul Raposo with one count of murder; one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, resulting in death; one count of carrying a pistol without a license; one count of failing to report a death; and one count of firing in a compact area.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket sometime on June 26, 2020. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 14, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

