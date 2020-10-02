Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Central Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast.

.

At approximately 3:39 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took property from the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: