Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 500 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:18 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect then stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/mJSAAxr02Gw

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or the vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.