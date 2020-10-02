» News » 2020 » Grand Gulf State Park hosts ribbon cutting and pub...

Grand Gulf State Park hosts ribbon cutting and public meeting Oct. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 2, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Grand Gulf State Park on Saturday, Oct. 17. Park staff will present improvements made to the park, including construction of a new overlook platform and installation of eight new interpretive panels. The ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase these improvements will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the trailhead near the main parking lot. The public meeting to discuss issues related to Grand Gulf State Park will start at 10 a.m. directly following the ribbon-cutting.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Grand Gulf State Park is located 13 miles west of Thayer on Highway W. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 417-264-7600.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

