REGROOVE Releases First of its Kind Universal Bookmark Service to Increase Business Productivity

Navo saves teams the time and frustration they can often experience looking for internal information, returning hours of lost productivity to the business.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REGROOVE, innovators in cloud technology, has launched its new productivity efficiency app NAVO, a first of its kind universal governed bookmark application that provides links to tools that teams need to succeed. Navo works with your existing business accounts, and is available on iPhone, Android, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and in the browser, eliminating the need for searching through emails, files, and websites – a task that employees can spend up to 25% of their work day on.
Navo saves time and reduces frustration by hosting business links and tools in one spot, accessible by everywhere by everyone for the ultimate connected workplace. Administrators can quickly add or change updated links in a few simple clicks, eliminating the need for teams to search for commonly accessed materials and internal links. This ability to instantly publish bookmarks to an entire organization enables teams to consistently connect to the right resources.
“We’ve solved a problem all organizations face – getting everyone on the same page in an ever-changing workplace,” said Regroove owner, Sean Wallbridge. “Navo saves teams the time and frustration they can often experience looking for internal information, returning hours of lost productivity to the business.”
Regroove is the only Microsoft certified gold cloud productivity partner on Vancouver Island, and specializes in consulting and building business solutions using Microsoft tools to help make businesses more efficient and increase productivity.
Navo is available through the Google Chrome and Microsoft Teams store, as a plugin for SharePoint, and as a web app for mobile use. Navo works with your business accounts regardless of the platform you use.
About Regroove:
Regroove is a tech solutions company dedicated to helping businesses catch up and keep up with technology, and use it to make organizations smarter, faster, and more profitable. Regroove helps their clients with projects from start to finish with planning, implementation, development, and ongoing coaching and guidance, utilizing the full suite of Microsoft tools.
Regroove is the only company on Vancouver Island rated gold in cloud productivity by Microsoft and works globally with businesses looking to work smarter. One of the early adopters of SharePoint and Microsoft Teams, Regroove has successfully implemented Microsoft cloud tools for hundreds of businesses. Learn more at htps://regroove.ca.
