Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference on Oct. 8

Polk City, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m., on Oct. 8.

The teleconference will originate from the Olofson Shooting Range, 11652 NW Nissen Drive, Polk City. To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Oct. 8 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Mike Brice (IHAP) *Contract with Robert Palmer (IHAP) *Contract with Thomas Masterson (IHAP) *Contract with G. Allen Heston Trust (IHAP) *Timber Sale Contract with Belden Logging, Inc. *Management Agreement Amendment - McMahon Access - North Raccoon River - Greene County Conservation Board

Approve Minutes of Sept. 10 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Interim Division Administrator's Remarks

2021 NRC Meeting Recommendations

Donations

Contract with Hunt Farms Partnership (Iowa Habitat and Access Program (IHAP))

*Contract with Mike Brice (IHAP)

*Contract with Robert Palmer (IHAP)

*Contract with Thomas Masterson (IHAP)

*Contract with G. Allen Heston Trust (IHAP)

*Timber Sale Contract with Belden Logging, Inc.

Contract with Iowa State University

Contract with Trees Forever, Inc.

REAP City Parks and Open Space Grants - September 2020 (Fiscal Year 21)

REAP County Grants - September 2020 (Fiscal Year 21)

REAP Private Public Cost-share Grants - September 2020 (Fiscal Year 21)

Contract with Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering (Silver Lake)

Public Land Management Projects Management Agreement-Private Land Surrounding the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery-Decorah *Management Agreement Amendment - McMahon Access - North Raccoon River - Greene County Conservation Board

Public Land Acquisition Projects Yellow River State Forest, Allamakee County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation West Fork WMA, Palo Alto County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Lucas Unit of Stephens State Forest, Lucas County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Construction - Small Projects

Construction - Large Project: Lacey Keosauqua State Park - Hail Damage Repair-Van Buren County

Contract with the University of Montana

Contract with Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine

Contract with Visual Labs, Inc.

General Discussion

NRC Annual Report

Next Meeting, Nov. 12, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc