Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,340 in the last 365 days.

Limited In-person Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exams Start October 6

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130​

Download PDF

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will resume limited in-person commercial pesticide applicator certification exams beginning on October 6. Test locations will follow strict social distancing protocols, with a limited number of seats available in each exam session. Facilities and exam materials will be disinfected and sanitized between exam sessions. All staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings.

Testing will occur at the following locations:

  • Waukesha County Courthouse, Waukesha
  • Northcentral Technical College, Wausau
  • Metropolis Resort and Conference Center, Eau Claire

To help ensure adequate social distancing, individuals must schedule their exam in advance at https://pestexam.datcp.wi.gov. Participants will receive their exam results by mail; exams will not be graded on-site.

Participants who pass their exam will obtain certification for five years. DATCP may provide exams at other locations when conditions exist to safely do so. Previously, DATCP offered limited online exams for temporary certification through the University of Wisconsin - Madison Division of Extension. As of October 1, online exams are no longer available.

Private applicators should continue to contact their county Extension educator to schedule an exam.

For more information about pesticide certification and licensing, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/PesticidesFertilizersCertificationLicensing.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Limited In-person Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exams Start October 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.