Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Wynnewood Road, Beatty Road for Utility Improvements in Delaware County

​King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Wynnewood Road and Beatty Road in Delaware County, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, beginning Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 30, for utility improvements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Wynnewood Road between Haverford Road and County Line Road in Haverford Township. Wynnewood Road motorists will be detoured over Haverford Road and Argyle Road; and

Beatty Road between Woodridge Lane and Crum Creek Road in Nether Providence Township. Beatty Road motorists will be detoured over Baltimore Pike and Route 320 (Sproul Road).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin at www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #