Cynthia P. Black Appointed as Chief Pubic Defender for Cumberland County

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James Floyd Ammons Jr., announced his appointment of Cynthia P. Black as Chief Public Defender for a term commencing on October 1, 2020 and expiring on December 31, 2021. A formal swearing-in ceremony will take place on October 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Superior Courtroom 4A on the fourth floor of the E. Maurice Braswell Courthouse, 117 Dick Street, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

