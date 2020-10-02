Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Learn About Where the Gwinnett County Sheriff Candidates Land on Immigration

Thousands of immigrant families who call Gwinnett County home have been split apart by the sheriff office’s participation in a program with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This program, know as 287(g), costs taxpayers millions of dollars every year, erodes community trust, promotes racial profiling, and redirects local resources to federal immigration enforcement. The election for Gwinnett County Sheriff on Nov. 3 will help determine the county’s future collaboration with ICE. To make an informed decision, make sure you know the candidates’ positions on key immigration issues.

ACLU of Georgia asked the candidates

Kerbo Taylor (left) and Lou Solis (right) are the candidates for sheriff in the Gwinnett County election, taking place November 3, 2020.
Issues Kerbo Taylor Lou Solis
End the county’s collaboration with ICE’s 287(g) program, which promotes racial profiling Yes No
Decline ICE detainer requests unless they include a judge-issued warrant to protect the county from being sued Yes No

