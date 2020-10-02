Roxanne S. Austin Elected to Verizon Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the election of Roxanne S. Austin to the Verizon Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Austin is President and Chief Executive Officer of Austin Investment Advisors, a private investment and consulting firm, and chairs the U.S. Mid-Market Investment Advisory Committee of EQT Partners. Ms. Austin also serves on the Board of Directors of Abbott Laboratories Inc., AbbVie, Inc., CrowdStrike Inc. and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. Ms. Austin has notified Teledyne of her intent to resign from its Board of Directors at the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders currently planned for April, 2021.



She was named 2018 Director of the Year – Corporate Leadership and Service by the Forum for Corporate Directors and one of the most influential directors in the board room by the National Association of Corporate Directors in 2013. She is co-chair of the annual Corporate Governance Conference at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

“Roxanne is a highly experienced leader who brings to Verizon several decades of audit, finance, operating and executive experience in a range of technology industries, as well as distinguished service as a director at a diverse group of public companies,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to welcome Roxanne to our board and know that her strong expertise in finance, strategic planning and cyber security and her knowledge of telecommunications and media will be extremely valuable as we continue to focus on our strategic direction as a technology leader.”

Ms. Austin becomes the tenth member of Verizon’s board.

Previously, Ms. Austin was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Move Networks, an IP-based television delivery service. She also served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of DIRECTV, a digital television entertainment service. Prior to that, Austin was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hughes Electronics Corporation. She was a partner of Deloitte and Touche before joining Hughes. She received a B.B.A. in Accounting and Business Administration, summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

