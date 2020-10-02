Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 2 October 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,489,134), deaths (36,389), and recoveries (1,232,091) by region:
Central (57,946 cases; 1,081 deaths; 51,055 recoveries): Burundi (510; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,924; 420; 19,764), CAR (4,829; 62; 1,914), Chad (1,203; 85; 1,067), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,684; 272; 10,183), Equatorial Guinea (5,030; 83; 4,769), Gabon (8,766; 54; 8,005), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 886)
Eastern (172,114; 3,353; 98,556): Comoros (484; 7; 466), Djibouti (5,417; 61; 5,346), Eritrea (381; 0; 353), Ethiopia (76,098; 1,205; 31,430), Kenya (38,923; 725; 26,114), Madagascar (16,493; 232; 15,467), Mauritius (381; 10; 349), Rwanda (4,843; 29; 3,181), Seychelles (144; 0; 143), Somalia (3,593; 99; 3,001), South Sudan (2,704; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,653; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (8,491; 79; 4,470)
Northern (341,362; 11,191; 265,908): Algeria (51,533; 2,037; 36,282), Egypt (103,317; 5,946; 96,855), Libya (34,525; 551; 16,430), Mauritania (7,502; 161; 7,120), Morocco (126,044; 2,229; 104, 163), Tunisia (18,413; 265; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (740,361; 18,137; 657,789): Angola (5,114; 178; 1,815), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,500; 111; 5,000), Lesotho (1,680; 39; 926), Malawi (5, 779; 179; 4,514), Mozambique (8,979; 64; 5,595), Namibia (11,373; 123; 9,083), South Africa (676,084; 16,866; 609,854), Zambia (14,830; 333; 13,980), Zimbabwe (7,850; 228; 6,312)
Western (177,351; 2,627; 158,783): Benin (2,357, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,088; 58; 1,363), Cape Verde (6,126; 61; 5,338), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,755; 120; 19,320), Gambia (3,585; 115; 2,224), Ghana (46,656; 301; 45.942), Guinea (10,652; 66; 9,996), Guinea-Bissau (2,362; 39; 1,638), Liberia (1,343; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,131; 131; 2,460), Niger (1,197; 69; 1,114), Nigeria (59,001; 1,112; 50,452), Senegal (15,051; 312; 12,694), Sierra Leone (2,238; 72; 1,695), Togo (1,809; 48; 1,353)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).